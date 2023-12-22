Yasir training hard for Olympics qualification

LAHORE: At a time when the country’s premier javelin thrower and world silver medallist Arshad Nadeem’s injury is shrouded in mystery Pakistan No 2 Mohammad Yasir Sultan has started hectic training here at the Punjab Stadium with the aim to make a cut for the next year’s Paris Olympics.

“Yes I have started training and am completely focused on the target to press for the Olympics seat inshaAllah,” Yasir told ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

Pakistan No. 2 Mohammad Yasir Sultan shows the Pakistani flag on his shirt on October 21, 2023. — Instagram/@yasir__sultan

The Olympics qualification timeline is June 30, 2024, and there are several international events at Yasir’s disposal where he can press for the Olympics seat. He will need to manage a throw of 85.50 metre to qualify for the Olympics.

Olympian Arshad Nadeem has already qualified for the Olympics through his silver medal-winning exploit in the World Championship in Hungary last summer. “It will be good if I get maximum number of events,” said Yasir, also the Asian bronze medallist.

“You know I have already managed 79.93 metre throw and any time I can achieve my target. I am extra serious and inshaAllah will achieve the target,” said Yasir, who recently won gold in the National Championship in Attock while representing WAPDA.

Asked about his elbow injury, Yasir said he has recovered from it. “Yes I have recovered completely and I don’t feel any pain,” said Yasir, who had injured his left elbow while throwing in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou recently where he narrowly missed the bronze.

Yasir trains in two sessions, morning and evening. He trains in the morning at the PSB Coaching Centre here from 7am to 9am and then does his workout for three hours in the evening at the Punjab Stadium under his coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari, who also trained Arshad for long eight years.

But all is not well with Yasir as he is facing big issues. He lives at the PSB Coaching Centre here where currently there is no other athlete with him. He spends from his own pocket to meet his diet expenses.

“I spend around Rs2000 on my daily diet. My salary is Rs 50,000 and you know it’s very difficult task,” Yasir said. The big issue is that he is undergoing training on his own to achieve his target. And he is very committed.

“I will inshaAllah achieve my target of qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Although I face big challenges inshaAllah this tough time will also end one day,” Yasir said.

“Currently only my coach Fayyaz Bukhari is helping me as he trains me and I am also thankful to the PSB Coaching Centre Director Majeed sahib who has given me a room at the hostel,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yasir’s coach Fayyaz Bukhari said that Yasir has started serious training. “Yes he is very serious and we aim to qualify for the Olympics. It is also my personal desire that another Pakistani athlete should qualify for the Olympics,” Fayyaz told The News.