Pakistan secure third consecutive win in U-19 Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan continued their impressive performance in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup, securing their third consecutive victory by defeating Afghanistan by 83 runs at the ICC Academy Ground.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan posted a competitive total of 303 runs in 48 overs. The openers, Shamil Hussain and Shahzeb Khan, provided a solid start with a partnership of 115 runs. Shamil Hussain’s aggressive innings of 75 runs off 54 balls earned him the player of the match award.

The image shows a glimpse of the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup on Dec 12, 2023. —x/TheRealPCBMedia

Shahzeb Khan contributed 79 runs with 9 fours and a six, while Riazullah added 73 runs with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Afghanistan faced a disciplined bowling attack from Pakistan and managed to score 220 runs in 48.4 overs.

Nauman Shah top-scored for Afghanistan with 54 runs, supported by Khabib Khalil, who scored 45 runs. Obaid Shah and Tayyab Arif played a crucial role in restricting Afghanistan’s innings. Obaid Shah conceded only 19 runs, and Tayyab Arif took three wickets for 51 runs.