Indian fans slammed for disrespecting Maxwell, Head spouses

Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head's partners were both subjected to threatening online abuse after Australia won the World Cup. — Instagram/@vini.raman/@jess_head

SYDNEY: The wives of Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head have been sent “hateful vile” messages from Indian fans following Australia’s victory in the World Cup final. Vini Maxwell, who is of Indian descent, has revealed she was sent “hateful vile” messages after the final.

“Can’t believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband and father of your child plays in #nobrainer

“Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues,” she said in a social media post. Travis Head’s wife, Jess, was also subjected to abusive comments directed at her and their young child on her personal Instagram. Several people apologised to the Australians on behalf of Indian fans and called for respect.

“Travis Head has a one-year-old daughter, she is getting rape and death threats from Indian Cricket fans on Instagram. Glen Maxwell’s wife Vini Raman has also shared about threats she is getting,” a post on X read.

One commented on Vini Maxwell’s post: “Can’t believe how some Indian people behave like that to her, she is supporting her husband’s team and that doesn’t mean that she is disrespecting the Indian team.