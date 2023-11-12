Omaima secures clean sweep for Pak Women A against Thailand

Omaima Sohail is player of the tri-series final for her all-round heroics. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket News

LAHORE: Pakistan Women A ensured a clean sweep in the two-match T20 series against Thailand Women Emerging, with Omaima Sohail emerging as the star performer here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

The second T20 at witnessed Pakistan winning the match by six-wickets after reducing Thailand for just 86 runs in 20 overs.

Opting to bat first, Thailand opener Nannapat Khoncharoenkai’s resilient half-century (57) was the only notable contribution that helped the visitors posted 86 runs.

Omaima, operating as an off-spinner, proved to be the most effective bowler for Pakistan, claiming a crucial wicket for just 11 runs. Captain Rameen Shamim and left-arm spinner Saima Malik also contributed with one wicket each.

Pakistan Women A encountered a shaky start to their chase, losing their first three batters for just one run.

However, Omaima anchored the innings with an unbeaten run-a-ball 45, adorned with five boundaries. Her resilient performance steered the team to victory, with crucial support from Kaynat Hafeez (19) and Sidra Nawaz (16) not out.

Thailand’s right-arm pacer Phannita Maya emerged as the standout bowler, claiming two wickets for a mere six runs. Her teammate, right-arm pacer Kunyakorn Buntahansen, also contributed with one wicket.

Omaima was named the player of the match for the second consecutive game.

Brief Scores: Pakistan Women A beat Thailand Women Emerging by six wickets

Thailand Women Emerging 86-5, 20 overs (Nannapat Khoncharoenkai 57; Omaima Sohail 1-11, Saima Malik 1-13, Rameen Shamin 1-19)

Pakistan Women A 90-4, 17.1 overs (Omaima Sohail 45 not out, Kaynat Hafeez 19, Sidra Nawaz 16 not out; Phannita Maya 2-6, Kunyakorn Bunthansen 1-14)

Player of the match – Omaima Sohail (Pakistan Women A) .