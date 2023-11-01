Italian envoy opens school

Italian envoy Andreas Ferrarese. — APP/File

Islamabad: Italian envoy Andreas Ferrarese and his charming spouse Madame Albana inaugurated the iconic purpose-built Future World School & College at Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi, followed by the celebration of Pakistan Italy Cultural Fusion Festival.

Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Executive Director Anna Faisal, COO Abid Hussain, Directors and Principal Future World School & College Kaleem Rajput were present at this auspicious occasion. The chief guest Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese unveiled the Inaugural Plaque. The Millennium Education, Pakistan is spreading widely nationwide with consistency and academic excellence under the dynamic leadership of Founder and CEO Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI.

The Flagship Future World School & College at Bahria Town Phase 8 is a state-of-the-art purpose-built campus having numerous facilities inside it for the students and teachers. It is equipped with latest technology & world class academic setup to achieve the heights of success in academics and extracurricular activities.

Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese along with his wife were given a tour of the campus by the Founder and CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, Executive Director Anna Faisal and Administration, they showed them around the largest private tertiary purpose-built institution in Bahria Town Phase 8, wherein they were shown various departments, classrooms and other facilities including the Library, Gym, Student Lounge, Laboratories, Cafeteria, and world class Auditorium. Future World School and College, is dedicated to Pakistan and Italy Friendship, and it symbolizes Pakistan Italy Education and Knowledge Corridor.

The celebrations commenced marking a great day with the recitation followed by detouring of campus by Ambassador Andreas, and then opening remarks of CEO TME Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He emphasized the significance of education in change while it’s ubiquitous impact on global citizenship. His statements mark a true depiction of the modern world, where education walks the talk.

Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, thanked the distinguished teachers, parents, students and guests for gracing the occasion while reflecting on TME mission and commitment.