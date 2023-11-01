Effective family planning can control population: experts

A representational image shows the hands of two adults and an infant. — Unsplash/File

LAHORE: The issue of population growth in Pakistan is indeed a matter of great concern. Rapid population growth strains resources, impacts environment which leads to socio-economic challenges. It is crucial to address this issue through effective family planning, education and awareness programmes. By promoting birth control methods, educating the youth and creating more job opportunities, Pakistan can manage its population growth and ensure sustainable development.

These views were expressed by experts in a seminar organised jointly by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) and the Department of Population Welfare, Government of Punjab on the topic on increasing rate of population in Pakistan. Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir presided over the seminar, while Wasif Nagi, Chairman of MKRMS, was the host.

Among the speakers were Saman Rai (DG Population Department Welfare), former chairman PIAF Mian Abuzar Shad, senior journalists Raees Ansari, Arsalan Rafiq Bhatti, Shehzad Hussain Butt, Dr Arsha Mir, Dr Muniba Iftikhar, Sajida Mushtaq, Chairman PNR Brigadier (retd) Nadir Mir, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences LCWU Prof Dr Humira Majeed Khan, VC Home Economics College University Dr Faleha Kazmi and Principal Islamia College Cooper Road Prof Dr Fauzia Naz. Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said the past governments did not give due importance to the Department of Population Welfare and Department of Environment, despite the fact they have an important role in our lives. Now, we will not give job in our department to those persons having more than three children, he informed the audience.

Wasif Nagi said the Department of Population Welfare was established in the 1950s. Help of scholars will have to be sought if the population is to be controlled, he suggested. Saman Roy said trend of rapidly growing population must be stopped. One of the main reasons for population growth is the desire for sons, he argued.

Raees Ansari said the population bomb has been detonated. It is a pity people who are responsible for growing population do not use social media. How can these people benefit from it? Secondly, they are a low-income group, he noted.

He emphasised a well thought out approach to control population. It seems help of forces is required to control the population as well, he said. Shehzad Hussain Butt said such a campaign is a breath of fresh air. Increasing birth rate is the major reason for rise in population, he said, adding our people are not aware of the problems caused by increasing population. Humans are different from animals. If a man does not think, then what will be the difference between a man and an animal, he asked.

Arsalan Rafiq Bhatti said marriage rate among the poor is high because they do not have entertainment opportunities. It is not the mother, sister or daughter only responsible for the growing population men can also be held responsible for this problem, which needs to be overcome. Brigadier (retd) Nadir Mir said comprehensive planning should be done to correct the economy, control population, and to promote education. Dr Arsha Mir said in these circumstances, we need to adopt China’s model. Muniba Iftikhar said the situation will never change until we change ourselves. Dr Faleha Kazmi said we have great scholars in the country. They should also teach population control in their sermons. Professor Dr Humira Majeed Khan said all we need is to work for the welfare and betterment of the people. Dr Zubda Riaz said we cannot reach everyone. “This problem will be solved only when we all work together”. —