Pakistan storm into junior hockey semis

The picture shows the Pakistani side in Sultan Johar Baru Junior Hockey Cup underway in Johar Baru (Malaysia). — The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan survived a late onslaught to beat Malaysia 3-2 to move into the semi-finals of Sultan Johar Baru Junior Hockey Cup underway in Johar Baru (Malaysia).

In Tuesday’s all important match, Pakistan dominated early stages with Abu Zar striking the first blow in the 13th minute to give Pakistan 1-0 lead.

Arbaz Ahmad struck the second on a penalty corner eight minutes later. Abu Sufiyan then made it 3-0 in the 24th minute as Pakistan were leading 3-0 by the end of second quarter. Malaysia backed by the local supporters then retaliated and made several inroads into Pakistan defense.

Shamie Irfan reduced the margin in 47th minute for Malaysia with Ikmal Shafiq making it 3-2 five minutes later.

Malaysia made several attempts to pull back the equaliser but to no avail. “We even dominated the game against India but were unlucky to have missed some chances which resulted in a draw. Now when we have qualified for the semi-finals we hope to make the best use of opportunity coming our way,” Pakistan captain Abdul Hanan Shahid said.

He hoped to make all-out efforts to reach the final and go on to win the cup for the country. Man of the Match Abdul Rafay who was playing his first match, said he was nervous to start with mainly due to the crowd pressure.

“As the match progressed I regained my confidence and played to the best of my abilities.” Pakistan finished second on the table due to goal difference. India and Pakistan both have seven points each.

In Pool B, Australia topped the table with Germany finishing second. Pakistan will go on to meet Australia in the semi-finals on November 3 while on the same day India and Germany will play the other semi-final.