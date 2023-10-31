Boat carrying 11 family members capsizes in Nara Canal

A representational image shows an Edhi ambulance. — AFP/File

SUKKUR: A wooden boat carrying 11 family members capsized in Nara Canal in the district of Khairpur.

Station House Officer Khenwari, District Khairpur, said local divers rescued five persons while a search has been underway for the rest. The SHO said that the family was going to attend a wedding function from Chibhar Shar to Jamaluddin Shar as people use boats to cross the Nara Canal since there is no bridge.

According to police, Raja Shar (7), Maroof (8), Muhammad Sallih Shar (45), Saliq, Dodo and 16-year-old Bakhash Ali are still missing.

The caretaker CM and governor Sindh directed commissioner Sukkur and DC Khairpur to utilize all resources for the rescue operation. Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmad Fawad Shah said that he had sent his team for the rescue operation soon after the incident, adding he also contacted the professional divers of the Pakistan Navy for their help.