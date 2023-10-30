The incomparable role of trees

Local residents plant trees on a green belt along a street in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Food is vital for our existence. However, oxygen is more essential. One can live without food for a few days. However, without oxygen, we cannot even survive for a few minutes. Moreover, here is the unparalleled role of trees, which supply us with oxygen, and protect the environment and biodiversity.

“Trees are mankind’s most trusted and tested friend. By absorbing excess temperature and noise, trees keep the environment clean. Trees absorb carbon dioxide, and emit oxygen, which is inhaled by mankind and other animals, and is the main source of their survival,” says Esa Zaidi.

“The existence of mankind and other animals on earth without trees is unimaginable. With maternal affection, they provide us with flowers, fruits, and shade and even function as a shelter for animals. A healthy, adult person breathes 72 times per minute, i.e. takes in oxygen and emits carbon dioxide,” adds Esa.

“According to experts, the main causes of pollution and climate change are coal-based power plants, deforestation, harmful emissions from vehicles, industries and factories, etc. Forest wood is supplied to furniture shops, and used as fuel in thousands of brickfields, indiscriminately destroying the greenery,” says Najumul Hasan.

“City Corporation and other development agencies often chop down trees on the pretext of improving the roads and beautification of the city. Due to deforestation, air pollution and heat waves are constantly increasing. Almost all the fields and parks of the city are under the jurisdiction of the city corporation. Parks and fields can play a special role in transforming Rawalpindi into a pollution-free and beautiful green city,” says Maqsud Jafari.

“Planting more trees and taking care to preserve them in a planned manner can help us go a long way. If each one of us plants trees in our backyards and rooftops and cares for them regularly, our beloved homeland can be protected from severe air pollution and climate variations,” says Fizza Shabbir. “According to Switzerland-based air quality monitoring technology company IQAR, the score for ‘good’ quality air is 0 to 50. Between 51 and 100 is ‘moderate’ or ‘acceptable’ quality air. Scores of 101 to 150 are ‘unhealthy for the vulnerable group,” says Manzoor Hussain.

“Twenty-five percent of the area in the city should be covered with greenery. Trees help protect the environment and play an effective role in preventing noise pollution. According to environmentalists, one hectare of forest can reduce up to 10 decibels of noise,” says Haseeb Hasan. Waseem Naqvi says, “To balance the environment, it is desirable for every city to have twenty-five percent greenery. Above all, we all need to be united and vocal against the indiscriminate chopping of trees and destruction of forest areas. We can leave a beautiful and livable world for the present and future generations through the plantation of trees and prudence of every citizen.”