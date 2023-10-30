Workshop on sustainable farm production held

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) can be seen in this picture. — PMAS-AAUR website

Rawalpindi: A three-day awareness workshop on “Sustainable Farm Production & its Value Addition in Pothwar’ ended at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Plant Pathology & Agronomy, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization and Outreach Programme Teams of PMAS-AAUR with the objectives to promote sustainability and self-sufficiency in agriculture by equipping participants with practical skills, knowledge, and value addition. The three day workshop theme was to interlink academia, research and industry to generate steady income from farms by multi-pronged strategies, effective communication for the better use of local resources.

The major areas which were highlighted and discussed in the workshop were crop production, plant protection, natural farming, Bio-fertilizer and its applications, kitchen gardening, mushroom farming and value addition in different nutrient rich vegetables. The University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem was the chief guest and Agriculture Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Tariq Mukhtar delivered a welcome address. While addressing Dr. Naeem said that agriculture is a sector that is influenced by numerous variables and this workshop will help to develop a cohesive approach for the betterment of the farming community of Pothwar by taking different stakeholders on board.