PPP office inaugurated in District Central

Faryal Talpur, the central president of PPP women's wing while cutting a ribbon on the occasion of party office inauguration in District Central of Karachi on October 29, 2023. — Facebook/PPP

Faryal Talpur, the central president of the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) women wing, inaugurated the office of the PPP in District Central of Karachi on Sunday.

Former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain, Sindh PPP President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi, former Sindh labour minister Saeed Ghani, Javed Nagori, Shahida Rahmani, Senator Yusuf Baloch and Sohail Anwar Siyal were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Saif Yar Khan, former member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Rabita Committee, and Tauqeer Ahmad, former secretary of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s labour division in Karachi, announced their decision to join the PPP along with their supporters after meeting Faryal.

The PPP women wing leader welcomed Khan, Ahmad and their companions who joined the PPP. She also appreciated PPP leader and former MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor who converted his home into the party’s office in District Central of the city.

Waheed Panjwani, Rizwan Irfan, Moaz Feroze and Asad Hanif, who had joined the PPP a few days ago, also called on Faryal.

District Central PPP President Masroor Ahsan, General Secretary Dil Muhammad, Information Secretary Shahzad Majeed, Shahina Saeeda, Faizan Rawat, Muhammad Ashraf, Arif Qureshi, Afzal Naqvi, Shahid Hussain, Sohail Sami Dehlvi, Khalid Khan, Wahid Chhato and other local leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.