Dismal state

The state of education in Pakistan is dismal. As per the constitution, the onus to provide basic compulsory education to citizens rests with the state. But here, more than two-and-a-half million children are out of school. Education institutions have become commercial hubs and are engaged in making profits. It is also shocking to see that the graduates being churned out of these ‘trade centres’ are deprived of the skills needed to excel in this highly competitive world mostly because they solely rely on rote learning to obtain their degrees.

Students lack the motivation to learn new things. Libraries at universities mostly wear a deserted look. Also, rackets involved in the business of selling fake degrees have also played their role in marring the education system, and those at the helm of affairs have completely failed to rein them in.

Sohail Nasir

Rawalpindi