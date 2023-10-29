PHC asked not to seal labs, clinics without reasons, prior notice

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir while speaking at a public event in this picture released on October 24, 2023. — Facebook/Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that clinics and laboratories of qualified doctors will not be sealed without a prior notice and the Punjab Health Care Commission (PHC) has been asked not to do this without solid reasons. The minister disclosed this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 33rd Family Con here on Saturday. The event has been organised by the Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians. The minister said that inclusion of at least one doctor in inspection team of Health Care Commission has been recommended for this purpose. Specialist doctors of relevant field will be made part of the teams which would carry out inspections of specialized healthcare facilities, the minister added.

The minister said that his department was the sole authority for transfers and postings of doctors in government hospitals and district administration officers were not empowered in this regard. He said that availability of 100 percent medicines in the hospitals of the Primary Healthcare department hospitals had been ensured. Dr Jamal Nasir said that the entire cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was working to improve the health service delivery system in the province. A healthy society could be created by improving the primary health care system, he observed. The provincial minister said that 98 percent of the doctors are doing a good job. Doctors who treat two or three patients on one bed at the same time were performing a tremendous humanitarian service. We have not undermined the honour of any doctor. No compromise would be made on the honour of doctors. Disrespectful behaviour with any doctor will not be tolerated. We were ensuring the protection of the honour of the doctors, he assured.

Earlier, Dr Jamal Nasir inaugurated the 33rd Family Con of the Academy of Family Physicians. Professor Dr Eice Muhammad, Dr Tariq Mian, Dr Naveed Ahmed Bhatti and others were also present.