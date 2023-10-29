PTI leader Raja Azhar re-arrested shortly after release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh Assembly MPA Raja Azhar was reportedly arrested again shortly after his release from jail, according to the party’s spokesperson on Saturday.
The PTI spokesperson asserted that Azhar was taken into custody by the New Town police station and subsequently moved to an undisclosed location. He had been released on bail from the central jail after spending approximately two months behind bars, the spokesperson mentioned, further noting that the PTI leader now faced a fresh arrest in a new case.
Azhar had been previously arrested by the East Investigation Police following allegations of his involvement in acts of vandalism and arson directed at a Rangers checkpoint, as well as at public and private property along Sharea Faisal.
The incident had taken place on May 9, leading to multiple criminal cases being filed against the PTI leader in various police precincts within the city.
