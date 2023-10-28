IPP’s political ‘power show’ to start in Jehania today

IPP’s spokesperson Firdos Ashiq Awan. The News File

MULTAN: The Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) has decided to take off party momentum by holding mass mobilization campaigns and holding public meetings effectively and forcefully to attract more electable bigwigs from South Punjab by holding its first public meeting today (Saturday) in Jahania tehsil, Khanewal district, from Saturday.

IPP’s spokesperson Firdos Ashiq Awan while talking to journalists here on Friday, said that Multan has always played a fortress-like role in Pakistan politically, socially and morally.

Prime minister, ministers, governors, bureaucrats and army officers have been inducted from this fertile soil of Multan. The stability of IPP will be an important pillar for the fundamental rights of journalists, she said. She condemned the usurpation of the Kashmir region by India on October 27 and turned this region into an Indian army state.

On the Gaza situation, she said: “Even on Friday, the children of Palestine and their brothers are being targeted by the Zionist Israeli forces.

“The IPP will remove the sense of deprivation of South Punjab. The children of South Punjab are not destined to feel deprived. They chose such a party to create Naya Pakistan but unfortunately, that party could not change anything,” Firdous added.

She delivered a message to South Punjab that their future is bright. The slogan of Nia Pakistan has been buried with attacks on national institutions, and desecration of martyrs, she said categorically.

She said: “Politics is not a T20 match but a continuous series. The people will not re-select those who have been tried. Taking advantage of past experiences, no mud sage will be elected as Chief Minister from South Punjab from where the parrot story came out.

Jehania is the first match, let’s see what happens next. They have to compete on the political front with Evan Field and Level Playing Field. Whoever reaps what he sows, the IPP law is not above law and constitution.”