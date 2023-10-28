Wrong attribution: Caretaker PM suspends PBC DG

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressing a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, on August 18, 2023. — PM's Office

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has taken strong exception to wrong attribution to him in a news bulletin of the state-run Radio Pakistan in which he was allegedly quoted as supporting Israel instead of Palestine in a statement.

He has ordered the suspension of PBC DG Tahir Hassan, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will send a summary to the prime minister for Hassan’s suspension, as the DG is grade 20 officer of the Information Group.

As a result, Hassan has been removed from his position with immediate effect. Till the appointment of a new regular DG, Executive Director General External Publicity Wing Anbarin Jan has been given additional charge of DG PBC. The caretaker prime minister has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Newscaster Ishrat Fatima and the translator who wrongly translated the news have also been removed, and News Editor Abid Raza and Deputy Controller Maqsood ur Rahman have been suspended. The caretaker prime minister has expressed his deep anger and outrage over attributing his support to Israel. According to sources, this incident occurred a few days ago, which has now been brought to the notice of the prime minister because this audio went viral on social media.