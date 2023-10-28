Indonesian embassy promotes cultural linkages through performances in universities

Indonesian Cultural Troupe from West Sumatra Province concluded its trips in Pakistan by performing in The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Iqra University. . Facebook/IslamabadScene

Islamabad:Indonesian Cultural Troupe from West Sumatra Province concluded its trips in Pakistan by performing in The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Iqra University. The performance is part of cultural program of the Indonesian Embassy to deepen cultural connections between people of Indonesia and Pakistani.

Consisting seven performers, the Troupe entertained audiences with several traditional dancings showcasing the unique culture of the only matriarchal community in Indonesia. Among the peculiarities of the dances were the fusion of firmness of martial arts works and graceful movements. Traditional musical instruments and flutes played during the event made performance more unique. One talented Pakistani dancer recipient of the 2023 Indonesian Arts and Culture Scholarship (BSBI) also joined the performance.

“We warmly welcome this cultural performance to take place in NUML as it reminds me connected-similarities in the poems made by famous poets of two countries, Allama Muhammad Iqbal from Pakistan and Chairil Anwar from Indonesia," explained Prof. Dr. Jamil Asgor Jammi, Dean of Languages NUML in his welcoming speech.

The similar sentiment was also expressed by the academic community in the Iqra University on the following day. “By this performance, we know that the good impression about Indonesia is not only from Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. This dance is very elegant. The dancers neatly cover their body and their movements are also very polite," commented Dr. Jasim Tariq, Assistant Professor Business Administration Department, Iqra University, who just returned from the Umrah.

In his remarks Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio stated that this performance by Syofyani Dancing Group was only one small part of huge diversity of Indonesian, an archipelago that has hundreds of tribes and local languages, living in 38 provinces with their own respective uniqueness.