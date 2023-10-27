After Oct 31 deadline: Illegal migrants to be kept at holding centres, says Bugti

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti (left) addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on October 2, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Thursday the deadline given to aliens living illegally in Pakistan to voluntarily leave for their native countries would not be extended.

Migrants who are living in the country illegally should leave before Tuesday, October 31 deadline, to avoid arrest, he warned.

Addressing a press conference here, Bugti said after the end of the deadline, illegal migrants would be kept at holding centres till their deportation to their respective countries. Holding centres had been formed in the provinces as well as Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that illegal immigrants would be provided medical facilities and food.

In the first stage, we will expel illegal aliens. They will not be sent to jail and from the centre they will be transported out of Pakistan.

The minister said the government had talked to all the provinces in this regard. He said that centres would be established in each province, the cost of which would be borne by the respective governments.

Bugti said no migrant living in Pakistan without authorisation would be mistreated after arrest and they would not be manhandled, adding that they would get food and medical care until their deportation. He promised that women, children and elderly would be treated with respect. “But along with that we won’t compromise on any illegal citizens living in Pakistan after November 1,” the minister said, reiterating that he was talking about those individuals who did not have any valid travel documents or papers. “Everyone will be treated respectfully but firmly,” the minister added.

“The aliens are allowed to take a maximum of 50,000 Pakistani rupees ($180) out of the country, when leaving for their homeland,” Bugti said. Those being expelled from the country would only be allowed to carry their local currency amounting to Rs50,000 per family. He said that funds exceeding this number could only be shifted through proper banking channels. “A modality is being prepared in this regard and it will be finalised by today or tomorrow,” he said, adding, “Afghan nationals can take Rs50,000 in Afghan currency per family. Permission will not be allowed for more than this.”

The minister warned Pakistanis that action would be taken against them if they were found involved in providing shelter to illegal migrants from Nov 1. They would be violating the law and the government would take strict action in this regard, he said.

The government has information about the areas where these migrants are hiding, Bugti said. The state had done geo-fencing and identified areas where illegal immigrants were residing. “We know where they are, they are in villages, big cities and small towns,” he added. Deporting them is a challenge for the state, but “nothing is impossible.” The interior minister said the plan for repatriation of illegal immigrants had been finalised. “All our preparations in this regard have been completed,” he said.

The minister reiterated the government was only concerned with those living illegally in the country but would welcome those who wanted to come through legal means and for business and investment purposes.

Bugti also said that a hotline along with an information centre would be established at the interior ministry for reporting illegal immigrants. “It will be active by Nov 1 and anybody can register a complaint,” he said.

“We are encouraging voluntary return so that they can be saved from detention,” Bugti said. To another question, the minister made it clear that “no one would be permitted to smuggle out dollars”.