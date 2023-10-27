RIU holds breast cancer awareness event

People can be seen gathered up for a group photo as Riphah International University holds a significant event at Gulberg Greens, Islamabad during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in this picture released on October 23, 2023. — Facebook/Riphah International University

Islamabad: Riphah International University (RIU) continues its journey towards women’s empowerment and enlightenment, says a press release.

In commemoration of International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the esteemed institution organised a comprehensive breast cancer awareness session and a free medical camp at its All-Female Campus in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad. Recognising the significance of women’s health, Riphah International University initiated this free medical camp in collaboration with recognised oncologists, aiming to provide its students the essential healthcare awareness and free-of-cost checkups. It is important to mention that more than 6,000 female students are currently studying in the campus. Recognizing the alarming statistics surrounding breast cancer, which ranks as the most prevalent cancer among women globally, with a concerning rate of one in every nine women being diagnosed, Riphah International University has taken proactive steps to address this pressing issue.