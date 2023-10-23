PkMAP urges Muslims to help Palestinians

TAKHTBHAI: The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) provincial general secretary Ashraf Ali Khan said on Sunday that Palestine-Israel war had endangered the global peace and world leaders must rein in the oppressors.
“The world leaders must come forward and take steps to end the hostilities in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world,” he said while speaking at a meeting here.PkMAP central council members Sher Bahadur, Gohar Ali Khan, Ali Haider Khan and others were also present on the occasion.
Ashraf Khan said that the ongoing Palestine-Israel war could lead the globe to third world war, which will be disastrous for the entire humanity as major powers have the stockpiles of nuclear weapons.
He said that PkMAP had strongly condemned the atrocities against innocent Palestinians and urged world, particularly the Muslim leaders to help stop the genocide of Muslims in Palestine.He also urged the leaders of all political parties to devise a joint strategy to help the Palestinians in this critical juncture of their history.
He said that PkMAP would hold rallies and protest demonstrations to raise voice for the hapless Palestinians.The PkMAP leader also blasted the government policies and Pakhtuns were displaced and made fodder for the so-called war on terrorism under international conspiracy.
