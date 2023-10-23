Two-day training held on tobacco control

A representational image of a person lighting up a cigarette. — Unsplash/File

PESHAWAR: In an effort to address the issue of widespread tobacco use, private organisation Blue Veins conducted a two-day capacity-building workshop for members of the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control.

According to a press release, the Alliance is a robust coalition comprising civil society organisations, NGOs, trade associations, medical professionals, online social groups, and tobacco control advocates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Its mission is to lead proactive anti-tobacco measures and advocate for sustainable tobacco control in the region.The workshop, organised by Blue Veins, focused on enhancing the role of the Alliance. It aimed to equip tobacco control advocates with essential skills and knowledge related to effective media use and organising public campaigns.

Participants of the training, recognising the importance of collective action, reaffirmed their commitment to expanding outreach to support multi-sectoral tobacco control interventions using their newly acquired skills.

Qamar Naseem, programme manager at Blue Veins, stated: “This is a movement for health, for our environment, and for our future generations. Through the Alliance, we aim to establish a sustainable support system that will have a far-reaching impact across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Our recent workshop is just the beginning; we envision a ripple effect of these efforts spreading throughout the region.”

Ajmal Shah, coordinator of the Tobacco Control Cell KP Health Department, said: “As we confront the tobacco epidemic in our region, initiatives like the Alliance offer hope.”He added that by bringing together diverse segments of society, the aim was to advocate for health and to safeguard the future of our communities.

Dr Waseem from SDPI, who served as the workshop trainer, said: “Addressing the tobacco epidemic is not solely a medical concern but a societal challenge. Uniting various stakeholders through this workshop represents a critical step toward a comprehensive approach to tobacco control. Empowering individuals with knowledge and skills is essential in this endeavor.”