Fleet for Peoples Bus Service has arrived at port: Sharjeel

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon while addressing people in Peshawar KPK on October 5, 2023. — Facebook/Sharjeel Inam Memon

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon who served as the information and transport minister in the last elected Sindh government has stated that a new fleet of buses for the Peoples Bus Service has arrived at the Karachi port.

In a tweet, he said that the brand new buses were expected to hit the city's roads in the near future. These 30 buses were acquired by the last Sindh government of the PPP following directives of the party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.