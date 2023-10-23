Pakistan shouldn’t take Afghanistan lightly: Jalal

Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin. — Facebook/Jalal Uddin

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin called the Green Shirts’ match against Afghanistan (today) a very crucial one in terms of their survival in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

While talking to The News, he said that Pakistan are favourites against the Afghans due to their experience and better track record.

“Pakistan have a history of playing haphazardly when it comes to the ICC events. We first go down and face criticism, but then we pick up momentum and get on the winning track,” Jalal said.

“Considering Afghanistan’s bowling strength that also helped them outclass England, we should not commit any mistake and have proper plans in place. The Greenshirts should adopt an aggressive approach because if their bowlers get on top of us, it may prove costly,” Jalal said.

“Pakistan should bat first if they win the toss, and if Afghanistan bat first, we should contain them under 300, as anything above that won’t be easy,” the former pacer urged.

“Moreover, Naseem Shah’s absence is in their favour because of the dimension he may have added to our bowling attack,” he said.

Jalal said Pakistan’s decision to play Usama Mir in place of Shadab Khan against Australia was wrong.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Afghanistan vs Pakistan

1:30 pm PST