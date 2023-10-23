Pakistan shouldn’t take Afghanistan lightly: Jalal

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin called the Green Shirts’ match against Afghanistan (today) a very crucial one in terms of their survival in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
While talking to The News, he said that Pakistan are favourites against the Afghans due to their experience and better track record.
“Pakistan have a history of playing haphazardly when it comes to the ICC events. We first go down and face criticism, but then we pick up momentum and get on the winning track,” Jalal said.
“Considering Afghanistan’s bowling strength that also helped them outclass England, we should not commit any mistake and have proper plans in place. The Greenshirts should adopt an aggressive approach because if their bowlers get on top of us, it may prove costly,” Jalal said.
“Pakistan should bat first if they win the toss, and if Afghanistan bat first, we should contain them under 300, as anything above that won’t be easy,” the former pacer urged.
“Moreover, Naseem Shah’s absence is in their favour because of the dimension he may have added to our bowling attack,” he said.
Jalal said Pakistan’s decision to play Usama Mir in place of Shadab Khan against Australia was wrong.
TODAY’S FIXTURE
Afghanistan vs Pakistan
1:30 pm PST
The Pakistan women’s cricket team’s 15-member squad can be seen standing for a picture in Bangladesh in this...
Adil Hussain of Team Pakistan is in competition in the Kabaddi Men's Team Group Round of the 19th Asian Games, on...
England´s Reece Topley bowls as South Africa's Reeza Hendricks watches during the Cricket World Cup ODI between...
Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the ICC...
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after scoring a century next to Marco Jansen during the 2023 ICC World Cup...
Jos Buttler walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 Cricket World Cup ODI match between England...