Dil Ka Rishta celebrates 5,000 successful marriages

A mobile phone screen shows the Dil Ka Rishta application logo on October 4, 2023. — Facebook/Dil Ka Rishta

KARACHI: Dil Ka Rishta, a leading name in the online matchmaking industry, is rejoicing as it marks a significant milestone of facilitating 5,000 successful marriages.

This achievement underscores the platform’s commitment to fostering lasting relationships and bringing hearts together. The app has emerged as a beacon of hope for countless hearts in search of their soulmates. The Dil Ka Rishta app, known for its user-friendly interface and advanced matchmaking algorithms, has become a trusted choice for individuals seeking life partners. Since its launch last year, it has garnered a reputation for its dedication to connecting people based on compatibility, values and shared aspirations. Each story is a unique blend of two hearts and two families, and the 5000th marriage of Arooma and Waqar holds a special place in this heartwarming narrative. The 5,000 successful marriages stand as a testament to the app’s effectiveness in bringing together like-minded individuals ready to embark on a journey of love and companionship. So far 8.5 lakh matches have been made on this app and now this app is working in 172 countries. Since its international launch, the Dil Ka Rishta app has proven to be a secure and hopeful means of finding your soulmate wherever they are in the world. Among its countless international success stories is the heartwarming tale of Khaula and Omer who found love across borders through this app.