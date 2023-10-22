Four unconscious after inhaling toxic gas

An ambulance is in the queue. — Online/File

At least four people fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas at the Al-Mustafa warehouse in the fishery area of District Keamari on Saturday.

They were subsequently transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment. The injured persons were identified as 35-year-old Nabi Buksh, 25-year-old Bilawal, 25-year-old Mehtab, and 30-year-old Badshah.

Police arrived at the warehouse and initiated an inquiry to determine the facts surrounding the gas leak. An investigation is currently underway, with further details to follow.