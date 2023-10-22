Ali Gohar Mahar meets Bilawal, announces PPP rally

Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar while speaking with the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (extreme-left) on October 21, 2023. — Facebook/PPP

Senior Ghotki-based politician Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, who recently left the Grand Democratic Alliance and joined the Pakistan Peoples Party, has announced that a grand rally will be held in his native Khangarh town very soon, which will be attended by the top leadership of the PPP.

A statement issued on Saturday quoted Mahar as saying that after meeting former president Asif Ali Zardari recently, he along with his family, friends, and supporters had joined the PPP.

Mahar said that he met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House on Saturday.

He said that his entire family stood united as all its members would work together to strengthen the Peoples Party in their native area.

The PPP is trying to strengthen its political force in the stronghold of Sindh by attracting influential political leaders of of other parties. Earlier, GDA leader Ghous Bux Mahar also joined the PPP.

Separately, former National Assembly member Sardar Ahmed Khan Lund, along with his son Sardar Khan, met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House and discussed the political situation of the Ghotki town.