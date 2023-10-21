Thousands rally for urgent action to help war-hit Palestinians. Screengrab of a Twitter video/

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday origainsed a ‘Palestine Solidarity Rally’ in which thousands of people from diverse backgrounds came together to express support for the Palestinian people.

The participants of the rally were from various political parties, ethnic groups and schools of thoughts. They raised their voice for the Palestinians.

Speaking at the rally, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said: “The unequivocal declaration of Pakistan's solidarity with Palestine is announced today from Karachi instead of Islamabad. As Muslim rulers grapple with a moral dilemma, the collective conscience of the Muslim nation stands unwavering and unrestrained.”

He also underscored the urgent need for global attention and a call for action in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Siddiqui emphasised the critical importance of standing with the oppressed, in line with the principles of global justice and international human rights practices.

He also drew attention to the tragic violations of international laws by the Israeli administration, notably the attacks on hospitals and medical centres in Gaza. The loss of innocent lives, including mothers and children, had raised profound concerns about the silence of the international community, he added.

"In unity, we find strength, and today's gathering represents the collective voice of the Pakistani people from various schools of thought and political ideologies. Karachi, a city known for its diversity and inclusivity, stands firmly with the principles of humanity and against any form of oppression, including Zionism."

The rally in Karachi was a significant demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinians and a resounding call for justice. The MQM-P played a crucial role in facilitating this gathering and providing a platform for diverse citizens to express their empathy for and concern over the suffering of the people of Gaza.

Siddiqui assured the oppressed people of Gaza that Pakistan stands with them. "We are united in our commitment to end the injustices faced by the Palestinian people. The world should know that we are with you, and our efforts to address the cruelties against you will persist."

The Palestine Solidarity Rally served as a poignant reminder of the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in promoting peace and justice.

JI stages 100 demos

As part of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s countrywide initiative to express solidarity with the Palestinians facing Israeli occupation and brutalities, the Karachi chapter of the party staged over 100 demonstrations across the city after Friday prayers.

A large number of participants belonging to all walks of life participated in the demonstrations. The participants, carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Israel, chanted slogans in favour of freedom fighters.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said the hearts of the nation beat for the freedom fighters of Palestine. They asked the Muslims to play their due role to expose Israel by any means available, particularly on the social media.

They also appealed Karachiites to donate generously to the Gaza Fund. Children are being massacred in Gaza while the rest of the world is handling the issue as just spectators, they said while declaring both the US and Israel as rogue states. They held Israel responsible for the ongoing planned genocide of Palestinian Muslims in Gaza.