Abid Boxer remanded

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Thursday sent former police inspector Abid Hussain, known as Abid Boxer, on seven-day physical remand in a case of alleged extortion and attacking a police team.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan was told by the investigating officer that Boxer and other suspects were involved in extortion and attacking police team. He said the ex-cop snatched official rifle from a constable and escaped custody when a police team arrested him. He said the suspect was later arrested from Kasur.