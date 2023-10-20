Business training arranged for Malakand youth

A representational image shows computer codes on a laptop. — Unsplash/File

MINGORA: A one-day training was organized for the youth of Malakand region here on Thursday and to encourage them to take up information technology, games development and animation as a business.

The USAID’s Economic Development and Rehabilitation Program conducted the training at a local hotel which was attended by over a 100 game developers, teachers, game development and animation trainers.

The organisers said awareness and networking sessions were arranged to connect students and game developers with the large market of Pakistan.

Students from Malakand University and Swat University appreciated the efforts of USAID for organizing the program. The 22-years-old, Haris Badar, a student, told The News that he had developed own wardrobe where he was promoting local shawls and shoes on the internet, and earning foreign revenue.He maintained that the world is a global village and the young lot should benefit from the new technology.

“I am from the Kohistan area of the Swat district, and am promoting our dying language and culture through the internet. I have developed a lot of followers on social media in less than a year”, Malak Abrar, a local young man said, adding now he was working to showcase centuries old culture of the area, and hence was working on artificial intelligence to achieve the goal.

USAID Program for Economic Development and Rehabilitation head Shahid Muhammad Khan assured the academy experts and students of continued support to small businesses, Information Technology sector, gaming and animation so that the youth play a role in the development and prosperity of the country.