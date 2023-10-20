Police initiates stringent measures against motorcyclists

Two people can be seen wearing facemasks while they ride motorcycles on a street in Lahore. — AFP/File

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Police initiated rigorous measures against motorcyclists exceeding the speed limit and generating excessive noise within the federal capital.

According to a spokes­man, he said that the initiative was aimed at reducing traffic accidents and minimizing noise pollution in the city which was created by the motorcyclists. In this regard, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified their efforts to curb the dangerous practices of overspeeding and reckless motorcycle riding and legal actions are being taken to mitigate the noise pollution caused by motorcycle riders.

ICCPO DR Akbar Nasir Khan said that riding motorcycles at high speeds and in a dangerous manner in residential areas and thoroughfares is a leading cause of accidents. Motorcycles generating excessive noise are a source of discomfort and noise pollution for the residents, especially for the local community, elderly citizens, and patients, which is legally considered a crime. He further said that, in the past motorcycle riders displaying such behaviour have been involved in perilous accidents.