Terrible catastrophe

Smoke billows over Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt an Israeli airstrike on October 10, 2023. — AFP

For the past few days, the Palestine issue has been covered intensively in the world media. The brutal use of air force on the vulnerable residents of Gaza has shocked and saddened everyone.

While the US used its veto power against the resolution presented by Russia in the UN Security Council for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has given an ultimatum to the Palestinians to vacate in order to attack with full force. Currently, US President Joe Biden is also making an official visit to Israel to show solidarity with the Israelis.

The rapidly worsening situation in the Middle East proves my prediction that I have been expressing for the last many years that the international community has finally divided into two blocs, due to which the world has reached the brink of a third world war.

Generally, African countries have had long-standing sympathies with the Palestinians. However, after the recent conflict, there are reports that African countries are also divided. According to media reports, Kenya, Congo and Ghana have made statements in support of Israel, while South Africa and Algeria have condemned Israeli atrocities. The African Union has also highlighted the significance of ensuring the protection of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, and for a two-state solution.

Interestingly, Russian President Putin is, amid the Gaza conflict, currently on a visit to China. Reportedly, Russia, China and Iran are forming a new alliance with like-minded countries to counter the US and the West over the Gaza issue. China has proposed four priorities: stop the fighting immediately; observe international humanitarian laws; ask for restraint; and finally the UN must play its due role in resolving the Palestine issue.

Once Palestinian President Yasser Arafat used to call India his second home, but now the Modi government has distanced itself from the Palestinian cause to openly support Israel. However, the Indian people are demonstrating to show traditional solidarity with the Palestinians.

A similar situation is being seen in other countries. In some countries, governments are supporting Israel at the state level, but the people and human rights organizations of these countries have shown sympathy with the residents of Gaza. In many places, peace activists and governments have come face to face on the streets.

Similarly, there was a time when all Muslim-majority countries were supportive of Palestine unanimously, but now voices are being raised in some Muslim countries that targeting Israel by Hamas was not a wise move, as this attack has given Israel the reason to use brutal force against Gaza.

In recent years, many Muslim countries, including the United Arab Emirates, established diplomatic, commercial and economic ties with Israel. Before the Gaza conflict, reports were circulating that Saudi Arabia is also going to establish diplomatic relations with Israel soon. This is one of the reasons that the international media has given significant importance to the emergency meeting of the OIC called by Saudi Arabia after the Gaza attack.

In my view, unlike the past, the OIC is now in a better position to play the due role of a bridge for offering a lasting solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The Muslim countries that have established ties with Israel must use their influence for a ceasefire to prove that if they have recognized Israel, they have done it for a good cause to establish peace in the region and to strengthen the cause of Palestine.

Despite the many conflicts, the UN has prevented the starting of the Third World War to some extent, but now in my view, the rejection of the ceasefire resolution is a very worrisome concern. It is the duty of the UN and all peace-loving countries to establish peace in the war-torn areas of Palestine.

If the conflict in Gaza escalates further, there will be a terrible catastrophe in the form of a third world war, due to which the entire international community will have to suffer badly.

The writer is a former member of the National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council. He tweets/posts @RVankwani