Imran allowed to talk to sons by phone. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain Wednesday granted permission to former prime minister Imran Khan to communicate with his sons from prison.

The court has directed the superintendent of Adiala Jail to facilitate a telephonic conversation through WhatsApp between Imran Khan and his sons, Qasim and Suleiman.

During the hearing, the special court judge heard the petition seeking directives for the jail officials to allow the PTI chief to contact his sons. Imran’s lawyer Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha appeared.

The judge allowed the phone call to “family members” after observing that “the agonies of the family cannot be kept isolated.”

Furthermore, Imran’s lawyer also requested the court’s assistance in providing a bicycle for Imran’s well-being.

The judge replied that he did not “want the cycle to be misused” and emphasised that security of the under-trial prisoner was paramount.

The judge then said that he would issue orders for a bicycle.

On the matter of home-cooked meals for the PTI chairman, the judge refused to entertain the request on grounds of fixing responsibility. “If meals are prepared in prison, jail officials will be responsible.”