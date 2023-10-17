‘AJK citizens’ interests linked with Pakistan govt’

Raja Muhammad Hanif Khan, Senior Advocate Supreme Court AJK. — X/@Masood__Khan

MUZAFFARABAD: Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Senior Advocate Raja Muhammad Hanif Khan on Monday said that some intellectuals in AJK expressed the view on social media that individuals with affiliations to Azad Kashmir cannot give opinions or advice on Pakistan’s political matters because the people of Azad Kashmir do not have Pakistani citizenship rights.

He stated: “I disagree with these views and articulate the reasons for it, as the elected representatives have been established under the constitution of Azad Kashmir.”He said the government of Pakistan exercises its authority over 31 important matters in Azad Kashmir including defence, foreign affairs, current coin, notes or other paper currency (related to the United Nations resolution), postal services, telegraphs, and atomic energy.

“These matters are exclusively under the control of the central government of Pakistan, as per Article 31, Schedule 3, and Part A of the Constitution.”He said that under the constitution of Azad Kashmir, the prime minister of Pakistan serves as the chairman of the Azad Kashmir Council, and their approval is required for certain matters. According to Article 42, 43, 50, and 56 of Azad Kashmir’s constitution, the advice/approval of the prime minister of Azad Kashmir is sought for the appointment of judges in the superior judiciary of Azad Kashmir, the Chief Election Commissioner, and the Auditor General.

He mentioned in his statement that in this manner, all the interests of the citizens of Azad Kashmir are closely linked with the government of Pakistan. Even the residents of Manshera and Rawalakot in Muzaffarabad consider themselves citizens of Rawalpindi, while the residents of Bhimber, Mirpur, and Kotli depend on the vegetable markets in Dina and Jehlum for obtaining food and other essentials.

He emphasised that the people are so closely interconnected with Pakistan that they rely on the government of Pakistan for their basic necessities, to the extent that if Pakistan doesn’t provide even wheat, the people of Azad Kashmir would struggle to find sustenance.

He expressed the regret that some intellectuals in this region suggest that they should not express opinions about Pakistan’s affairs. He stated that they are not only the residents of Azad Kashmir closely connected to Pakistan, but any citizen of Azad Kashmir residing permanently or temporarily in any city of Pakistan has his vote registered in the electoral constituency of that area. They exercise their right to vote there, participate in elections for any institution within Pakistan, and can purchase property.

He said countless individuals from Azad Kashmir have invested in properties in various cities of Pakistan. He said furthermore, Kashmiris who migrated from any part of occupied Kashmir and settled in Pakistan are granted Pakistani citizenship under Section 14-B of the Pakistan Citizenship Act.

He further emphasised in his statement that all major political parties in Pakistan have branches in Azad Kashmir. “Consequently, all the interests of the Kashmiri people are intertwined with Pakistan, granting them the right to express their opinions and views on all matters related to Pakistan.” He urged everyone not to conceal the actual facts about Pakistan and to refrain from propagating baseless propaganda against Pakistan or spreading hatred towards it. He emphasised that Pakistan belongs to Kashmir, and they are Pakistanis. Pakistan is their destination.