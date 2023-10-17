Minor earthquake jolts Quaidabad, adjoining areas

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — Twitter/@AFP

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Karachi’s Quaidabad locality and its adjoining areas in the late hours of Monday.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers from Earth’s surface. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, tremors was felt in different areas of Karachi including Shah Latif, Landhi, Muzaffarabad Colony and Muslimabad Colony. In same places, people came out of their homes in panic, however, there were no reports of damages or casualties.