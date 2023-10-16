High achievers, investiture ceremony held

Islamabad:Westminster International School held its highly anticipated High Achievers and Investiture Ceremony, here on Friday in Islamabad.

The event began with the speech of the Director of Westminster International School, Raheel Sajjad Khan where he addressed the attendees and provided words of encouragement and motivation to the high achievers of IGCSE and A-Level. The High Achievers Ceremony is an annual event that acknowledges the hard work, dedication, and determination of students who have excelled academically and made significant contributions to their school community. The students were presented with the awards and certificates by Mr. Raheel Sajjad Khan and the Principal Ms. Shagun Irfan, for achieving remarkable results in their CIAE exams. This year's ceremony promised to be a memorable and inspiring occasion, highlighting the achievements of the students and the commitment of their teachers.

Later, the Investiture Ceremony commenced with an invocation to seek blessings and guidance for the event and the academic year ahead. The Co-Director of Westminster International School, Barrister Danyal Choudhary graced the occasion with his presence and delivered an inspiring address to the students. During his speech he highlighted the achievements of the Counselling department. During the event, the Head Boy, Head Girl, Sports Captains, Counsellors and Presidents, Vice-Presidents and Secretaries of Clubs and Societies, were conferred with badges and sashes, signifying their roles and responsibilities in maintaining discipline, fostering unity, and upholding the values and principles of the institution.