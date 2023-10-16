Case registered against Abid Boxer

LAHORE:A case of extortion and kidnapping for ransom was registered against former police inspector Abid Boxer in Baghbanpura police station.
The case was registered on the complaint of Ahmed Ali, an owner of a private hotel in Daroghawala. In the FIR, it was said that four to five accomplices of Abid Boxer came to the hotel and demanded Rs20 million. When he did not pay the extortion money, they kidnapped him, received Rs1 million from his family and released him on the condition of paying the rest.
Injured man dies in hospital
A man expired in hospital on Sunday, seven days after he was shot at and injured in the limits of Islampura police. The victim was identified as Alam Khan. The body was shifted to the mortuary.
