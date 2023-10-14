Fake CIA officer releases citizen after getting ransom

Islamabad:A person with his accomplices, introducing himself as Inspector Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Islamabad, kidnapped a citizen from Islamabad Expressway near Sohan Stop after holding him at gunpoint and took him to Fauji Colony where they confined him in a darkroom and inhumanly tortured him.

The Khanna police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against the alleged FIA inspector under sections 365/385/170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and initiated an investigation against the suspected Inspector of CIA and his aides.

Faqir Hussain resident of Sohan, lodged a complaint with the Khanna police station saying that he was standing at Sohan Stop at Islamabad Expressway when a wireless set carrying person came out of a car stopped near him, introduced as CIA officer of the rank of Inspector, whipped out a gun and forcibly pushed him in his car after holding him at gunpoint.

“They took me to a house in Fauji Colony and imprisoned me in a room and tortured me ruthlessly demanding cash and my car as ransom,” the victim said adding that he snatched his valuable mobile phone set and cash. He said that they took him to the place where his car was parked and impounded the car as well.

He said that they released him with the condition that pay Rs400,000 within a limited time. The police, however, took up the case and initiated an investigation, into whether the captor was a CIA officer or he was an impersonator. The police are trying to arrest him as police parties have been sent to Fauji Colony where he was tortured and kept in detention but could not get him, police said.