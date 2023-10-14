Display of weapons banned across Sindh for three months

karachi: The Sindh home department on Friday imposed an immediate ban on the display of weapons across the province for three months, on the recommendation of the Rangers.

According to the notification, private security guards could carry weapons only at the site of their duty, while display of weapons in vehicles during travel would be prohibited. FIRs will be registered over violation of the order, and police have been instructed accordingly.

The notification, issued by the additional chief secretary for home, referred to a request from the director general of the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, imposing restrictions under the section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the display of weapons for three months throughout Sindh, with immediate effect.

The ban would not be applicable on personnel of police and other law enforcement agencies during their duty hours. Whereas, guards of registered private security companies would only be allowed to carry weapons at the place of duty within the working hours. However, they were prohibited from displaying weapons openly in vehicles during transportation. They could keep their weapons inside the vehicle.

The SHOs of police stations across the province have been authorized to register complaints under the section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code over violation of the ban.