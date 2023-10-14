LHC disposes of PTI’s plea for rally at Liberty

The Lahore High Court building in Lahore. The News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday disposed of a petition, filed by the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, seeking permission to hold a rally at Liberty Chowk on October 15. Justice Raheel Kamran heard the petition, filed by PTI’s Lahore President Azeemullah Khan.

During the proceedings, a law officer said that the request of the petitioner to hold a rally at Liberty Chowk had been declined through an order by the deputy commissioner given the security threats posed at the proposed venue. However, the request of the petitioner will be duly considered if he approaches the deputy commissioner about holding a rally at another venue, he submitted and added that the petitioner could visit the office of the deputy commissioner along with an application for the purpose.The law officer further assured that if any such application was moved by the petitioner, the same would be considered and decided within 72 hours.At this stage, the petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to dispose of the petition in light of the statement by the law officer.Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in light of the statement by the law officer.

The court had directed the deputy commissioner to decide on the PTI application for holding a rally by Friday, during the previous hearing.The petitioner had submitted that the party wanted to hold a public rally at Liberty Chowk to announce its manifesto given the upcoming general election.He submitted that an application had been filed with the deputy commissioner for permission to hold a public meeting at the Liberty roundabout for the purpose, but to no avail.He pleaded with the court to allow the PTI to hold the rally, as it was the party’s legal right. Meanwhile, PTI slammed the authorities for their alleged doubled-standards as on one hand the unpopular and rejected political parties were allowed to hold public gatherings everywhere in the country while on the other the most popular and the only federal political party was even prevented to hold peaceful demonstrations in support of their Palestinian brothers in this testing time.PTI spokesman strongly condemned the administration for denying permission to the party to organise peaceful gatherings to express solidarity with the besieged people of Palestine, which was shameful and reprehensible.

He warned that the history would not forgive those who forget the principled stand of the Quaid-i-Azam on Israel and remain silent against Israeli aggression and brutality out of fear of their foreign masters.