Jim Tebbe Campus Centre opens at FCCU

LAHORE:Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) marked a historic milestone with the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind Jim Tebbe Campus Centre, named after FCCU’s former rector Dr James A Tebbe.
This building is a totally student-centred facility that houses a Digital Library, meeting rooms, faculty, and researchers hall, reading rooms, student activity offices, dining hall, lounges, departmental store, Art gallery, smart bank, auditoriums, conference rooms, multipurpose halls, and a business incubation center.
The inauguration event was attended by dignitaries, including high-ranking bureaucrats, diplomats, renowned artists, businessmen, members of the corporate sector, alumni, and the university faculty and staff.
Dr Jonathan S Addleton, Rector FCCU, during his speech, praised the team who played a pivotal role in the execution and construction of this building, expressing his heartfelt gratitude for their efforts.
