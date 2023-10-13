Call to acknowledge women’s rights at all levels

LAHORE:Women activists from four districts of province presented a charter of demands at a two-day event organised by Shirkat Gah Women Resource Centre and Simorgh Women Resource and Publication Centre here at a local hotel on Thursday.

Women activists demanded political representation of women and the restoration of their rights at all levels. They also called for immediate local government elections, funds allocation for women in local govt, party tickets for winnable seats in general elections and reduction of taxes in electricity bills.

They also demanded to provide suitable jobs to women, homes free from domestic violence, steps to check drug abuse, give awareness to children about drugs in school, rehabilitation centres in tehsils, BISP stipend to unmarried girls apart from widows, disabled persons and transgender and protection to family of journalists if they are killed or injured.

They further demanded that provincial governments specify budgets for parks and gyms for females to encourage women in sports. The Transgender should be given free education, health facilities and jobs. To provide better health facilities to transgender, separate wards should be made in district hospitals and doctors should be appointed for them, they added. Family planning awareness and safety measures should be provided by lady health workers and these facilities should be provided at home for free or at low cost so that every family can avail them, they demanded.

Moot on poetics, polemics concludes

The MikroPOM international conference 2023, concluded here Thursday. It was an exploration of the intersection of art and technology, focusing on the themes of poetics, polemics, and programmatics. Organised by the Lahore Digital Arts Festival, Politics of Machine, and Mariam Dawood School of Art and Design at Beaconhouse National University, the conference brought together experts and dignitaries from around the world.

The panelists, including Justine Emard, Agnes Michalczyk, Ahmed Raza Hashmi and Ayesha Mubarack Ali led an engaging panel discussion on ‘ALT+CTRL+DEL - Rebooting the digital arts conversation,’ challenging norms and offering fresh perspectives on the confluence of digital arts and technology.

The conference concluded with a compelling panel discussion featuring Morten Søndergaard, Stefano Fake, Daud Randle, Aarish Sardar, Rohma Khan, and Gillian Rhodes, moderated by Quddus Mirza, further exploring the conference's themes and future digital arts directions.

91 cops promoted

Departmental Promotion Board approved the promotion of 91 Head Constables to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspectors in PHP.

Around 92 cases were considered for departmental promotion out of which 91 Head Constables were promoted to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector. Additional IG Abdul Karim congratulated the promoted officers.