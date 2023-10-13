100 govt employees including teachers arrested in Punjab cities

Policemen stand guard after a protest in Lahore on May 11, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Police baton-charged and arrested dozens of government employees, including teachers, who had been staging a sit-in outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat for the last couple of days, on Thursday.

Demonstrations were held in various cities of Punjab and, as per reports, over 100 employees, including teachers, were arrested by the police.

The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), Punjab, has been holding protests against the provincial government over proposed amendments to pension regulations, cessation of leave encashment facility and privatisation of public schools.

Late on Wednesday night, some AGEGA leaders were also arrested from the sit-in. Thursday’s police action led to chaos among the demonstrators with severe traffic mess observed on Lower Mall, The Mall and many adjacent localities.

Earlier on Thursday, the AGEGA Punjab also announced a strike in all the educational institutions of Punjab till acceptance of their demands. The demonstrators included employees from various government departments, including health, education and higher education, along with members of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA).

Meanwhile, different associations, including Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), condemned the police action and demanded immediate release of those arrested.