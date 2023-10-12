A new course

The Forum for Dialogue and Diplomacy in Houston, Texas, recently convened a discussion that offered a glimpse into the evolving dynamics of US-Pakistan relations.

Facilitated by the intellectual Pakistani-American diaspora, this widely attended interactive dialogue emphasized several key areas where both nations can collaborate to foster a more productive and harmonious relationship as we move into the future. Here, we delve into the highlights and some of the key suggestions put forth during the discussion, each carrying the potential to shape the way forward in this critical bilateral relationship.

Mutual Strategic Interests: There is a need to underscore the importance of recognizing and aligning mutual strategic interests. It is essential for both nations to identify shared goals, such as regional stability, counterterrorism efforts, promoting peace in Afghanistan, and efforts leading to a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict with India. By understanding their mutual interests, the United States and Pakistan can develop a more cohesive approach to address regional challenges effectively and work towards a resolution of the same with other regional partners.

Geopolitical Importance of Pakistan: Pakistan’s strategic location cannot be overstated. Situated at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, and being a part of the historical silk and spice roads, Pakistan plays a pivotal role in regional geopolitics and geoeconomics. Recognizing Pakistan’s significance as a bridge between different regions can enhance cooperation between the US, Pakistan and other regional powers in areas such as trade, transit, and conflict resolution.

Mutual Economic Interests: Pakistan is at the hub of the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia. Economic collaboration offers a promising avenue for strengthening US-Pakistan relations. By bolstering trade ties and fostering investment opportunities, both nations can benefit economically. It is crucial to explore avenues for expanding trade beyond traditional sectors and borders and exploring new markets.

Pakistan Exports: Pakistan’s growing prowess in the information technology and textile sectors are areas that have expanded over years, and yet there is room to grow more exponentially. Pakistan is one of the few English speaking countries that has room for expansion in information technology and trade. The English speaking intellectual talent within Pakistan can be harnessed for mutual benefit, fostering innovation and providing American companies access to finished products.

Pakistan’s Mineral Resources: Pakistan boasts substantial mineral resources, including copper, gold, lithium, coal, salt, gypsum, and more, including oil and gas. Collaborative efforts in mining and resource extraction can help fuel tremendous economic growth and create job opportunities, particularly in Balochistan, Tharparkar and the tribal belt, while providing the United States with access to valuable minerals and resources.

Energy Cooperation: Pakistan is an energy-starved country, yet has ample resources in the form of coal, hydro, solar, and wind. Energy security is currently a pressing concern. By jointly exploring and developing renewable energy solutions and expanding energy infrastructure, including exploration in oil and gas, the US and Pakistan can contribute to global sustainability while enhancing their energy security.

Investment in Education and Health Sectors in Pakistan: Some of the best institutions in Pakistan were established and financially supported during their initial years by the Americans. These include IBA Karachi, which was the first business school offering a MBA in Asia, and LUMS Lahore, among others. Investment in education and healthcare is vital for Pakistan’s long-term development. Pakistan needs many good engineering and technology schools, as well as in medicine, nursing, pharmacy and health sciences. Collaboration in these sectors, including setting up of technology parks, can help improve human capital, and further promote socio-economic development.

Human Rights: A strong emphasis was placed on the need for human rights advocacy. The US should continue to engage with Pakistan on issues of religious freedom, minority rights, and women’s empowerment while acknowledging the progress made in these areas. There is also a need to support freedom of press and speech, in which the US can play a major role to ensure such freedom.

9. Strengthening Democracy: The discussion highlighted the importance of supporting democratic institutions in Pakistan. Encouraging free and fair elections, promoting civil society engagement, and strengthening the rule of law can contribute to long-term stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

10. People-to-People Contact: Lastly, people-to-people contact was emphasized as a powerful bridge between nations. Cultural exchanges, student programme, and increased tourism can foster a deeper understanding of each other’s societies and values, promoting lasting friendships and cooperation.

The Forum for Dialogue and Diplomacy’s discussion was a significant step in reimagining the relationship between these two nations. The recommendations presented by the intellectual Pakistani-American diaspora offer a roadmap for a more constructive and productive partnership.

In an ever-changing global landscape, it is imperative for the United States and Pakistan to work together, recognizing their mutual interests, leveraging their strengths, and addressing shared challenges. By embracing the suggestions highlighted during this discussion, both nations can chart a new course for their relationship, one that is built on cooperation, understanding, and a shared commitment to a more stable and prosperous world. The future of US-Pakistan relations holds immense promise, and it is through dialogues like these that we can collectively shape a brighter tomorrow.

The writer is a former chairperson of the HEC.