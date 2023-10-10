Treatment facilities at PIMH being improved, says minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visited Punjab Institute of Mental Health and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients.

The provincial minister visited the emergency ward, inspected the kitchen and presided over the meeting. Additional Secretary Admin Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Zahida Azhar, Executive Director Dr Farrukh Abdullah, Prof Dr Ali Madih Hashmi, Dr Amjad and other officers were also present.

Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram reviewed the performance and development works of Punjab Institute of Mental Health and directed to complete the development works on time. The officers concerned informed the minister about the medical facilities provided to patients.

The minister, while addressing the meeting, said that the medical facilities of Punjab Institute of Mental Health were being reviewed on the instructions of the chief minister. Steps are being taken to facilitate patients in PIMH. He said that the Department of Physiotherapy would be established in the Punjab Institute of Mental Health.

The minister said that currently the Punjab Institute of Mental Health consists of 1,530 beds, the beds of the addicts’ treatment centre of this institute would be increased. The number of doctors in the PIMH will be hired on priority basis. The Punjab government will provide accommodation facility to PIMH doctors. Along with this, the repair work in the institute would be done on priority basis.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, held under the chairmanship of the caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram, reviewed the ongoing progress on the upgradation of government teaching hospitals.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Dr Farqad Alamgir and Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan attended, while Special Secretary Operations Raja Mansoor Ahmad, Additional Secretary Admin Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, and others were also present. The minister reviewed the ongoing progress on the upgradation of government teaching hospitals. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan and related officers gave a briefing to the minister.