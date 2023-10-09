PFF names team management for WC qualifier

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has confirmed the team management for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Cambodia which will be played on a home and away basis.
Officials: Stephen Constantine (Head Coach), Shadab Iftikhar (Official) Claudio Altieri (Performance Coach), Rogerio Ramos Dal Solio and Noman Ibrahim (Goal Keeper Coaches), Muhammad Ali Khan (Team Manager), Irteza Hussain (Data Analyst), Dr. Azam (Team Doctor), Dr Adnan (Physiotherapist), Muhammad Yashal (Media Manager), Hassnain Haider (Digital/Social Media) and Abdul Qayyum (Masseur). Pakistan were scheduled to leave for Cambodia Sunday night .
