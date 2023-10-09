Policeman martyred in DI Khan attack

PESHAWAR: One policeman was martyred and a couple of others were injured when militants attacked the Hathala police station in Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday night.
Reports said several grenades were fired at the police building that also damaged the main gate of the police station.
The cops retaliated from inside and the exchange of fire continued for almost an hour. It was learnt the militants also attacked the thermal imaging guns that were being used to observe the movement of attackers in the night.
Hathala was a police post till recently before it was upgraded to police station. More manpower and resources were provided to the police station that had come under attack a number of times in the past months.
Ukraine took back regional capital of Kherson in Nov 2022, but southern city remains within reach of Russian fire
Pope did not mention Gaza Strip or Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which launched massive surprise attack
Koinu comes just a month after Hong Kong was lashed by Typhoon Saola, which triggered its highest “T10” storm alert
A spokesman for the National Disaster Authority said they expect the death toll to rise very high
UNGA will vote that day to elect 15 new members to Geneva-based UN body, for terms running from 2024 to 2026
Turkiye says all targets belonging to PKK militia, the YPG militia were "legitimate targets" for its forces