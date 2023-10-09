Policeman martyred in DI Khan attack

Police personnel while standing guard. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: One policeman was martyred and a couple of others were injured when militants attacked the Hathala police station in Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday night.

Reports said several grenades were fired at the police building that also damaged the main gate of the police station.

The cops retaliated from inside and the exchange of fire continued for almost an hour. It was learnt the militants also attacked the thermal imaging guns that were being used to observe the movement of attackers in the night.

Hathala was a police post till recently before it was upgraded to police station. More manpower and resources were provided to the police station that had come under attack a number of times in the past months.