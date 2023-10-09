Nawaz return to set economy right: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz while speaking with the media. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that all those attempting to eliminate or defeat the lion [electoral symbol of her party] had to bite the dust in the past.

Addressing a charged crowd in NA-135 constituency here, she said Nawaz Sharif was neither imported from outside nor launched through foreign funding and he was returning because he was the real son of the soil.

The public rally was organised by PMLN Lahore President Saiful Mulook Khokhar in an open ground near Thokar Niaz Beg, where 20,000 chairs were placed for the public while a 25-foot high and 60-foot wide stage was installed.

Maryam Nawaz said people wanted Nawaz Sharif back and that was why he was returning to the country. She said Nawaz Sharif did not want any praise from anyone because he was the son of the soil and was coming back to bring good days to the country again. “I do not understand whether today is October 8 or October 21,” she said while waving at the crowd, which was chanting slogans of ‘Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’.

She said the person who was returning on October 21, 2023 saw fewer days in power and more hardships in exile.

“Nawaz Sharif did not allow inflation to increase during his tenure. During the Nawaz Sharif government, sugar was sold for Rs50 and flour for Rs35 per kg,” she said adding Nawaz Sharif restricted the dollar to 99-105 rupees, ended load-shedding, kept inflation under two per cent and eliminated terrorism from the country.

She said today people were forced to sell their valuables to pay utility bills or buy medicines. “If Nawaz Sharif had not been removed from power in 2017 through a conspiracy, the situation of Pakistan would have not been so critical today,” she added.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif’s expulsion from the PM’s office through a conspiracy caused disaster to the country and expressed her belief that his return on Oct 21 and success in general election would set the economy on the right path again.

“I want to ask who created the CPEC? Who laid the network of roads all over Pakistan? Who made Pakistan a nuclear power? Who made the green line project in Karachi? Who installed 14,000 megawatt power plants?” she said. The PMLN leader said Nawaz Sharif would come again and fix the economy.