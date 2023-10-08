IIU organises interactive session on digitisation

Islamabad : As part of the project ‘Women Without Borders: A Visual Study of Women’s Lives in Pakistan,’ CTF collaborated with the Department of Media & Communication Studies, International Islamic University (IIU) to organise a session on photography, filmmaking, and information digitisation by Jennifer Hall Lee, says a press release.

Ms. Lee met with the faculty and students of the Department of Media & Communication Studies on October 4, 2023, during a screening of her award-winning documentary, followed by an interactive session with the audience. Dr. Ayesha Sadaf, Incharge of the Department of Media & Communication Studies, extended a warm welcome to Ms. Lee. She also shed light on the project that Ms. Lee is working on in Pakistan. The project aims to establish a network for women’s empowerment where women may provide and receive mentoring, share advice to break stereotypes and discuss possibilities to gain access to resources and opportunities for advancement in their careers. Ms. Lee shared her expertise in visual, sound, and other technical and professional filmmaking techniques. She also had an engaging discussion on these techniques with the students, providing valuable insights and guidance. Her practical knowledge and experience in documentary filming were well-received by the students, who greatly appreciated her contributions. Ms. Lee also shared her personal experiences and challenges while making the documentary. Her expertise in documentary filmmaking and her willingness to share her insights left an indelible impact on the students, further enriching their academic journey. At the end of the session, Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dean FSS, thanked Ms. Lee for her visit to IIUI and conveyed the university’s appreciation for her presence.