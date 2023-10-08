BD edge Pakistan on last ball to win Asiad cricket bronze

HANGZHOU: Bangladesh upset Pakistan in a rain-shortened bronze medal match at the Asian Games on Saturday, with Rakibul Hasan smashing a boundary off the final ball to book a six-wicket win.
Persistent rain delayed the start at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, with Pakistan losing the toss and being sent in when the drizzle eased.
But they only managed 48-1 off five overs before the weather halted play, with Mirza Baig making an unbeaten 32. Under the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method, Bangladesh were set a revised target of 65 to win off their five overs and they got there in dramatic fashion with four wickets down.
On a cool day, they lost two wickets in the first three balls but recovered to need 20 off the final over from wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem. Yasir Ali (38) hit two big sixes, but was out on the fifth ball going for another slog.
