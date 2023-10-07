Every fifth Pakistani loves playing video games on mobile phones

According to a new Gallup Pakistan poll, every fifth person in Pakistan is a fan of playing video games on mobile phones while most people do not allow minors to use phones.
This latest survey by Gallup Pakistan has found that 23 percent people play video games on mobile phones regularly, and 76 percent people don’t like them.
More than 800 men and women from urban and rural areas of the country participated in the poll, conducted between August 24 and 28, 2023.
Answering the question “do you enjoy playing games on a mobile phone?”, 76 percent people said no, 23 percent said yes, and one percent did not reply. To the other question “do you allow your children under the age of five to use mobile phones?”, 76 percent said no, 21 percent said yes, and three percent did not respond.
